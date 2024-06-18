By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 15:43

Taming the tiger: Valencia's summer showdown with mosquitoes. Image: Nature Observation / Shutterstock.com.

During the summer in the Valencian Community, the tiger mosquito becomes a major problem as temperatures rise.

Ministry of Health data shows that this insect affects about 85 per cent of municipalities, totalling 464 out of 542 localities across Valencia.

The impact is spread out: Valencia has 244 affected areas, Alicante 133, and Castellón 87.

Coastal & Inland

The mosquito is found in both coastal and inland areas, affecting towns of all sizes and landscapes.

Health officials stress the urgent need to eliminate places where the tiger mosquito breeds as the best way to prevent diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and zika, which the mosquito can spread through bites.

A new campaign has been launched to get residents involved in fighting the mosquito problem.

Ruth Usó, the director of Public Health, emphasises that combatting the mosquito is a shared responsibility.

The campaign highlights that 70 per cent of tiger mosquito breeding happens on private properties.

Key Advice

Key advice includes regularly removing any water containers that can collect even small amounts of water.

This means emptying water from plant saucers weekly, checking and cleaning drains and gutters regularly, draining inflatable pools, and using chlorine to clean ornamental water features.

For containers that can’t be emptied, covering them with mosquito netting is recommended to prevent breeding.