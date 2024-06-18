Teulada-Moraira Font Santa festivities

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 21:04

Font Santa festival Credit: Ajuntament Teulada, Facebook

From June 28 until July 3, Teulada-Moraira will once again relish in the long-standing tradition of the Font Santa festival.

The historic celebration enchants both the young and the seniors, making for a perfect family occasion. The Councilor for Festivals and Culture, Rosana Caselles, highlighted the important role that the youth plays in the celebration; “The effort and dedication of the young people are appreciated, who make it possible, once again, for the Font Santa festivities to become a reality.”

The rejuvenating festivity, this year, will begin on June 28 at a 1pm start with bells and rockets, followed by an evening dinner and bar service at 9pm and live music by the Shadow Orchestra at midnight.

On June 29, visitors will get the chance to taste fine liquor and beer, followed by a costume contest and traditional “cabasset” meal at 2pm. Holy Mass will take place, honouring Saint Vicente Ferrer on June 30 from 7pm, followed by live music with Toni Catala at 8.30pm.

Other activities include discomovils, the release of the cows and authentic traditional meals, uniting the public in celebration of hope, joy and a loving community.