By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 16:50
Torrevieja tennis veterans: Triumphant champions of Valencia. Image: Club de Tenis Torrevieja, Los Balcones / Facebook.
The team of over-30s veterans from the Torrevieja Tennis Club has claimed the title of champions of the Valencian Community.
The final took place on June 16 at the CD Saladar facilities, where the Torrevieja players demonstrated their skill and determination once again.
Over the past eight years, the veterans have competed in six finals, with this victory marking their third championship win.
This impressive achievement underscores their dedication and competitive spirit.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.