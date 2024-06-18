Trending:

Torrevieja tennis veterans: Triumphant champions of Valencia

By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 16:50

The team of over-30s veterans from the Torrevieja Tennis Club has claimed the title of champions of the Valencian Community.

The final took place on June 16 at the CD Saladar facilities, where the Torrevieja players demonstrated their skill and determination once again.

Third Championship Win

Over the past eight years, the veterans have competed in six finals, with this victory marking their third championship win.

This impressive achievement underscores their dedication and competitive spirit.

