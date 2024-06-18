Trending:

Winter getaway: Norwegian Airlines launches Alicante-Riga route

By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jun 2024 • 13:43

Winter getaway: Norwegian Airlines launches Alicante-Riga route. Image: Norweigan / Facebook.

Norweigan Airlines has begun selling tickets for a new air route from Alicante to Riga as part of its winter schedule in Spain.

This new route brings the total number of routes from Alicante to 18 and marks the seventh international connection from Norwegian’s base in Riga, Latvia.

Popular Destination

“Alicante, located on the Costa Blanca, is a popular winter destination for Europeans seeking to escape cold weather.”

“We are excited to offer direct flights from Riga to Alicante and hope more people from Alicante will visit the Art Nouveau capital of the Baltic States,” said Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s Commercial Director.

Seasonal Route

The new seasonal route between Riga and Alicante will operate from late October to late April, with two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This route complements other connections from Alicante to various European destinations, including Haugesund, Bergen, Stavanger, Ålesund, Trondheim, Oslo, and Torp/Sandefjord in Norway; Goteborg Landvetter, Stockholm/Arlanda, Stockholm/Skavsta, and Växjö in Sweden; Copenhagen, Aarhus, Billund, and Aalborg in Denmark; Helsinki in Finland; Munich in Germany; and Riga in Latvia.

Network Expansion

Norwegian launched its first route to Riga in 2005 and has since expanded its network from the city.

With this new route, Norwegian now offers direct flights from Riga to Oslo, Trondheim, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Tivat, Corfu, and Alicante.

