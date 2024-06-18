Zuckerberg celebrates Father’s Day in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 18 Jun 2024 • 20:22

Mark Zuckerberg's and his father in a replica of his childhood bedroom Credit: Mark Zuckerberg/fb

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Meta, enjoyed Father’s Day weekend on his new 300$ million superyacht, Launchpad.

The yacht, described as a recent birthday present to himself, served as the venue for a double celebration – Father’s Day and his father Edward Zuckerberg’s 70th birthday.

A double celebration

Zuckerberg shared photos on Instagram, expressing gratitude for his father’s lasting influence. “Happy Father’s Day to the man who started and continues to inspire our whole family,” he wrote. “We also celebrated his 70th birthday, and it was heart-warming to hear the grandchildren share how much he means to them.”

The 118-metre Launchpad boasts impressive amenities, including a helipad, a beach club area, a beauty salon, and even a cinema. It can comfortably accommodate 26 guests and a crew of 50. The superyacht also comes with a support boat, the Wingman.

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index

Zuckerberg’s wealth continues to soar. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, his net worth is estimated at a staggering 187$ billion. This surge can be partly attributed to Meta’s impressive stock price rise of over 50 per cent this year, landing him the title of the world’s third-richest person, surpassing Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter).