The choir hard at work rehearsing
Credit: All Aloud community choir
Additional information has been received with regards to the charity concert being presented by the community choir All Aloud on June 28.
It will be held at the Kubatin Bar, in Arboleas, starting at 7.30pm. Entry is free but donations will be accepted on the evening.
Monies raised will be used to add a little cheer to those staying in the Children’s ward at La Inmaculada Hospital in Huercal Overa
The concert programme has been finalised and members of the choir are busy rehearsing as there will be an eclectic range of music and some audience participation will be encouraged during some of the numbers.
The Hostal Meson Bar will be open prior to the event and the Kubatin Bar will be open afterwards with an opportunity to mingle and chat with the choir.
All Aloud have been supporting the Kids ward as their chosen charity this year and this concert is the culmination of a series of events before the choir goes into their summer recess. The ward receives very limited funding from the hospital for educational and recreational needs.
The group raised about €1,200 at a coffee morning in Oria in March and that money has already been spent providing material for the ward.
Mrs Morag Mitchell has raised over €1,000 via a morning selling ‘Monty Mouse’ dolls to the patrons of Simon’s Bar in Los Gallardos and from generous donations from residents and staff at Camping Los Gallardos.
The group has also been running a go Fund Me page and various other raffles and events. So far approximately €3,000 has been raised.
For more information on the group’s activities and practice sessions view its Facebook page.
