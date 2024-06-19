By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 17:09
Almoradí shines as artichokes take centre stage. Image: ASAJA Alicante / Facebook.
Almoradi has been honoured with the ‘Promotion of Agriculture’ Award for its National Artichoke Congress.
This award recognises Almoradí’s efforts to bring artichoke cultivation closer to consumers and elevate its status, increasing its value.
The artichoke has become a star product in top restaurants nationwide, thanks to this significant gastronomic festival.
The event highlights the diligent work of the council in promoting the Vega Baja region and acknowledging its farmers.
Organised by ASAJA Alicante, the Awards have celebrated the exemplary work of farmers and ranchers in the province for fourteen years, recognising their resilience and daily efforts to develop the agricultural sector.
In his speech, José Vicente Andreu, president of ASAJA Alicante, confirmed: “We are the province that receives the most tourists in the State.”
“Let us turn those who visit us into ambassadors of our territory, our way of life, our landscapes, and our culture.”
“Let us make known our wines, our olive groves transformed into oil, the Vega Baja orchard and its artichokes, the emblematic crops of the Mountain regions, our livestock that end up as delicious cheeses, and the quality of our honey.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years.
