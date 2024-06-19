Beach party for San Juan

By Lily Taylor • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 10:05

Chiringuito owners who are taking part Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

The Beach Bars (Chiringuitos) of Fuengirola will be providing a night of live music, freebies, and fun during the celebrations San Juan on Sunday June 23.

Free cocktail

The bars will be offering promotions and entertainment until 3am and anyone dressed in white will receive a free cocktail.

Jose Sanchez, Fuengirola beach councillor, said: “The Night of San Juan is a magical night for all coastal municipalities and in Fuengirola, for many years, it has been a spectacular night due to the large number of people who come to our beaches.”

The Night of San Juan symbolizes the start of summer and also celebrates the shortest day of the year.

No bonfires please

It is tradition to light bonfires in the evenings however Fuengirola Council said they ‘encourage everyone to enjoy such a special night, but without lighting a fire’.

There will be a large security and cleaning team ensuring everyone is safe and that the beaches are in good condition for bathers the following morning.