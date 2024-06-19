Beat the heat in Spain this weekend

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 14:00

Prepare sensibly for Spain’s rising temperatures Credit: Bradley Hook/Pexels

Spain is gearing up for its first heatwave of the summer, with temperatures expected to soar above 40°C (104°F) this weekend.

Here are some tips to stay cool and ensure everyone’s safety during the heatwave:

Hydration is key

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary drinks and excessive alcohol, as they can dehydrate you further. During the hottest parts of the day (typically between 12pm and 4pm), stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces or find shady areas outdoors. Wear loose, lightweight, and breathable clothing made from natural fibres like cotton or linen. Light-coloured clothing reflects heat, while dark colours absorb it.

Protect Pets

Never leave pets unattended in parked cars. Even with the windows cracked open, the inside of a car can quickly become a deadly furnace. Provide ample fresh, cool water. Ensure your pets have constant access to clean water throughout the day. Avoid walks during the hottest part of the day. If you must walk your dog, choose shady paths, and keep walks short. Provide shaded areas with good ventilation for your pets to rest.

Look out for the elderly

Regularly check in on older adults who live alone to ensure they are staying hydrated and cool. Assist them with tasks like closing curtains or blinds during the day and opening windows at night for cooler air.

By following these tips and looking out for each other, we can all navigate the upcoming heatwave safely and comfortably. Remember, even if the initial weather brings storms, the scorching temperatures are just around the corner. Be prepared!