Best Restaurants in Soller

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 17:00

Luna 36, a stunning venue for food and drink in Soller Credit: Luna 36

Soller is one of Mallorca’s most popular destinations. Here is a summary of the best places to eat in town:

Luna 36

Luna 36 is housed in a former chocolate factory; Luna 36 offers a unique dining experience.

Chef Jose Luis Moreno takes you on a culinary journey, reinterpreting traditional Mallorcan dishes with a touch of modern flair. The intimate setting and stunning garden terrace make it perfect for a special occasion.

Can Karlito

Embark on a fusion fiesta at Can Karlito. This restaurant masterfully blends Spanish and Scandinavian flavours, resulting in a truly unique and exciting menu. From their signature cured salmon with saffron aioli to the melt-in-your-mouth Iberian pork cheeks with lingonberry sauce, Can Karlito offers an explosion of taste sensations.

C’an Boqueta

Step back in time at Ca’n Boqueta, a delightful restaurant nestled in a traditional Mallorcan house. Here, you’ll find classic island dishes prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Savor their slow-cooked lamb with potatoes, indulge in a steaming bowl of Soller’s famous “coca mallorquina” (savory flatbread), or savour their melt-in-your-mouth ensaimadas (Mallorcan pastries).

Sa Tafona

Nestled within the elegant Ca’l Bisbe Hotel, Sa Tafona offers a relaxed and refined atmosphere. Their menu showcases the best of Mallorcan cuisine, featuring local delicacies like “frito mallorquín” (fried vegetables and meat) and “tombet” (a vegetable stew). Enjoy these dishes on the tranquil terrace overlooking Plaça de sa Constitució, the heart of Soller.

Es Passeig

People-watching and delicious food go together at Restaurante Es Passeig. This lively restaurant on the main promenade offers a diverse menu, catering to all tastes. From fresh seafood dishes to international favourites like pasta and pizzas, you’ll find something to satisfy your cravings. Enjoy your meal with a glass of local wine and soak up the vibrant atmosphere of Soller.