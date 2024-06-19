Call for Soroptimist International Award

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 11:38
Previous winners
Credit: SI Costa del Sol
Nominations wanted for the third Soroptimist International Award for local businesses and organisations to recognise their efforts in working towards a more sustainable future.
The Soroptimist Award is part of an international call by the United Nations General Assembly to create a more ecological local food system.
Daphne Theunissen, president of SI Costa del Sol said: “The reaction from the jury, participants and guests over the last two years has been very positive and SI Costa del Sol has decided to continue, because it is a positive way to create awareness and also very practical, following the candidates and winners from the previous editions everybody is able to contribute to a more sustainable society.”
The Award has various categories including food farming and distribution, production of food products, Education and Awareness, Innovation and Technology and the promotion of local, organic food and drinks.
Visit http://www.costadelsol.soroptimist.es/ to find out about the awards which were announced on Monday June 17, coinciding with the International Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.