Call for Soroptimist International Award

By Lily Taylor • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 11:38

Previous winners Credit: SI Costa del Sol

Nominations wanted for the third Soroptimist International Award for local businesses and organisations to recognise their efforts in working towards a more sustainable future.

United Nations support

The Soroptimist Award is part of an international call by the United Nations General Assembly to create a more ecological local food system.

Daphne Theunissen, president of SI Costa del Sol said: “The reaction from the jury, participants and guests over the last two years has been very positive and SI Costa del Sol has decided to continue, because it is a positive way to create awareness and also very practical, following the candidates and winners from the previous editions everybody is able to contribute to a more sustainable society.”

The Award has various categories including food farming and distribution, production of food products, Education and Awareness, Innovation and Technology and the promotion of local, organic food and drinks.

Find out more

Visit http://www.costadelsol.soroptimist.es/ to find out about the awards which were announced on Monday June 17, coinciding with the International Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.