Cartagena beach bus launched

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 15:29

New Bus Playa service Image: Shutterstock/ Milos Momcilovic

CARTAGENA residents can hop on the newly launched Bus Playa service, connecting Cartagena centre with Cala Cortina and El Portús beach areas. The initiative, announced by local sources, aims to facilitate access to these popular bathing spots throughout the summer season.

Beach Bus Route

The Bus Playa, operated by Alsa, will depart from Plaza de España with scheduled stops at Cala Cortina and El Portús. The route to Cala Cortina includes stops at Paseo Alfonso XIII, Capitanes Ripoll, plaza Puertas de San José, and finally Cala Cortina, with a return trip along the same path. For El Portús, the bus will follow a route through Paseo Alfonso XIII, Alameda de San Antón, Escudo, Sebastián Feringán, Cruce Cuatro Caminos, Canteras, and Portús.

Beach Bus Schedule

Departures from Plaza de España to Cala Cortina will run from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. Services to El Portús will depart from 9:30 am until 7:30 pm. Return trips from Cala Cortina will operate from 10:45 am until 8:45 pm, while El Portús returns are scheduled from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm.

Further details are available on transportesurbanoscartagena.es.

