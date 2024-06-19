Cartagena beach bus launched

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 15:29
New Bus Playa service
Image: Shutterstock/ Milos Momcilovic
CARTAGENA residents can hop on the newly launched Bus Playa service, connecting Cartagena centre with Cala Cortina and El Portús beach areas. The initiative, announced by local sources, aims to facilitate access to these popular bathing spots throughout the summer season.
The Bus Playa, operated by Alsa, will depart from Plaza de España with scheduled stops at Cala Cortina and El Portús. The route to Cala Cortina includes stops at Paseo Alfonso XIII, Capitanes Ripoll, plaza Puertas de San José, and finally Cala Cortina, with a return trip along the same path. For El Portús, the bus will follow a route through Paseo Alfonso XIII, Alameda de San Antón, Escudo, Sebastián Feringán, Cruce Cuatro Caminos, Canteras, and Portús.
Departures from Plaza de España to Cala Cortina will run from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. Services to El Portús will depart from 9:30 am until 7:30 pm. Return trips from Cala Cortina will operate from 10:45 am until 8:45 pm, while El Portús returns are scheduled from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm.
Further details are available on transportesurbanoscartagena.es.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.