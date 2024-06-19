By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 13:09

Elche's parking revolution: 650 new spaces to ease city concerns. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche’s Mayor Pablo Ruz has announced a significant initiative to address the city’s parking concerns.

The initiative involves creating 650 new free parking spaces across various areas.

This decision follows the reversal of a previous government plan aimed at reducing 1,500 parking spots, primarily in Carrús, which had raised concerns among residents.

Resolving Issues

“We are committed to resolving this issue that worries the people of Elche,” the mayor stated.

“In the coming months, we will introduce 650 new parking spaces, leveraging our city’s resources and expertise to address the decline in neighbourhood parking availability in recent years.”

The implementation of this plan has already commenced on Calle Josefina Manresa, where 120 new spaces have been created using battery-powered row parking solutions.

Future Expansions

Future expansions are scheduled for areas like Carrús, El Pla, and Altabix.

The mayor emphasised the broader impact of this initiative on urban sustainability, noting, “While promoting the creation of new parking spaces, we also aim to enhance green areas and mitigate the summer heat.”

He also highlighted the integration of this measure with the promotion of underground parking facilities.