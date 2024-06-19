By Anna Ellis • Updated: 19 Jun 2024 • 16:11

Festival participant, Aitana Cerdán. Image: Noelia Abenza.

More than 7,000 revellers flooded the streets of Elda for their Moors and Christians’ festivals which took place over five days starting from June 12.

As the Moors and Christians’ festivals in Elda come to a close, we spoke with Aitana Cerdán to understand their significance.

Fifteen-year-old Aitana, a resident of Elda, has been actively participating in the Moors and Christians’ festivals for the past seven years.

“For me and for the people of Elda, the Moors and Christians’ festivals are much more than just parades and dinners,” Aitana says.

Community & Tradition

“It’s hard to describe the feeling in words, but it’s about the whole town coming together. The streets of Elda are filled with a wonderful sense of community and tradition. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Over the years, Aitana has paraded with different comparsas (troupes), each offering a unique experience.

Aitana adds, “While the main elements of the festival have stayed the same, there have been significant changes over time.”

“For example, the date of the celebration has moved from the beginning of the year to June when it’s a little warmer.”

“The number and variety of participating groups have also increased, adding more colour and vibrancy to the event.”

Just for Fun

“Some people think the parties are just one big party,” Aitana jokes.

“While it’s true there’s a lot of fun and celebration, most participants feel a deep passion and enthusiasm for the festivals.”

“It’s about the connection between people, the gatherings, and the parades. Very few people aren’t genuinely festive. It’s much more than just a party; it’s a celebration of our culture and community spirit.”