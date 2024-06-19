Jurgen Klopp Invites German Euro fans to home

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 13:21

Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to a new life in Mallorca Credit: Liverpool/fb

Jurgen Klopp, former Liverpool manager, is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for German fans to join him for a Euro quarter-final watch party at his Mallorcan mansion.

German publication Bild Plus is running a competition exclusively for its readers, with the chance to win a truly unforgettable experience. “Exclusively in BILD, Erdinger is giving away a private viewing of the European Championship quarter-finals on July 6 with Jurgen Klopp in Mallorca,” the offer proclaims.

A dream home in Mallorca

Klopp, who recently relocated to on his dream home on the island, seems to be relishing his newfound peace after a demanding stint at Anfield. “I’ve always wanted a house in the south,” he recently told Bild. “The weather, the climate, the people – it all appeals to me. Plus, I already know some folks here.”

A passion for football

While Klopp enjoys his well-deserved break, it seems his passion for football remains undimmed. This Erdinger competition offers a lucky few German fans the chance to witness that passion first-hand.