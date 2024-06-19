Jurgen Klopp Invites German Euro fans to home

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 13:21
Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to a new life in Mallorca
Credit: Liverpool/fb
Jurgen Klopp, former Liverpool manager, is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for German fans to join him for a Euro quarter-final watch party at his Mallorcan mansion.
German publication Bild Plus is running a competition exclusively for its readers, with the chance to win a truly unforgettable experience. “Exclusively in BILD, Erdinger is giving away a private viewing of the European Championship quarter-finals on July 6 with Jurgen Klopp in Mallorca,” the offer proclaims.
Klopp, who recently relocated to on his dream home on the island, seems to be relishing his newfound peace after a demanding stint at Anfield. “I’ve always wanted a house in the south,” he recently told Bild. “The weather, the climate, the people – it all appeals to me. Plus, I already know some folks here.”
While Klopp enjoys his well-deserved break, it seems his passion for football remains undimmed. This Erdinger competition offers a lucky few German fans the chance to witness that passion first-hand.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.