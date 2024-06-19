King Felipe VI tenth anniversary

By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 7:00

Audience with the King and Queen of Asturias, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia Credit: Casareal.es

June 19, 2014, was a momentous day in Spain’s history. It marked the accession of a new King and Queen, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Now, a decade later, and to mark their tenth anniversary, they will once again step out onto the balcony of the Royal Palace to witness the solemn changing of the Royal Guard, with their daughters, Princess Leonor, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia, alongside them.

Later during the day, they will present the Order of Civil Merit to 19 citizens who, according to the Royal Household, “carry out their lives and ordinary professional work in an exemplary manner, at the service of society.”

HRH The Princess of Asturias

The ceremony will be held in the Salon de Columnas of the Royal Palace, and the Princess of Asturias will bestow the decoration on the youngest recipient.

In the afternoon, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia will embark on a special tour of the Royal Collections Gallery.

They will be accompanied by 40 young people who participated in the competition ‘What is a king for you?’ organised by the Spanish Institutional Foundation (FIES).

As a gesture of appreciation to the public, the Royal Guard band will perform a concert in the Plaza de Oriente, open to all. The evening will be brought to a grand close with a final performance by renowned violinist Ara Malikian, who will serenade the crowd from one of the balconies of the Royal Palace.