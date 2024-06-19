Living in the past

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 11:23
Visitors were fascinated by the village
Credit: Antas Council
In order to celebrate European Archaeology Day which took place on Sunday, June 16, residents and visitors to Antas were invited to a special event.
Due to the importance of the area with regards to the Argar Culture and with the support of the local council and the Culture Department of the Junta de Andalucia people recreated an Agaric village.
This type of special event encourages people to discover more about the ancient history of the area and with a number of people dressed in the what is believed to be attire worn some 4,000 years ago there was a real sense of history.
Children were fascinated by the painstaking re-enactment of life in an Argar village and this is one of a series of events held in Almeria aimed at disseminating and highlighting the archaeological heritage of the province.
These theatrical tours allow participants to experience life in the Bronze Age in an immersive way, making the visit more accessible and engaging.
