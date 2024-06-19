Lorca’s AVE tunnel project begins

By Catherine McGeer •
Lorca prepares for AVE tunnel construction.
PREPARATIONS for the Lorca High-Speed Train (AVE) tunnel is underway with initial demolitions marking a significant milestone.
ADIF, the railway infrastructure administrator, has begun fencing off access points to the tracks, gearing up to erect the first retaining walls near Sutullena by August. The ambitious 2.9-kilometre tunnel project, set to run beneath Lorca, began with the demolition of a driving school garage near the Fajardo El Bravo level crossing. Affected businesses, including nearby establishments, are being temporarily relocated until the underground construction concludes.
Local officials, concerned about traffic disruptions during the construction across seven segments, finally secured a virtual coordination meeting with ADIF after weeks of requests. Infrastructure councillor Ángel Meca emphasised the need to balance construction activities with the vehicular and pedestrian flow along the railway. Meanwhile, discussions centred on enhancing connectivity, including plans for new pedestrian bridges and the potential reuse of infrastructure like the Santa Clara iron bridge.
ADIF also showed openness to relocating historic station elements and preserving trees amid urban growth projections. Despite challenges like the proposed viaduct expansion and retaining walls, ongoing dialogue between local authorities and ADIF aims to mitigate impacts and ensure city-wide functionality during and after construction.
