Mojacar origins and the Indalo symbol

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 10:20
The Indalo sign of protection against evil
Credit: Iker Merodio flickr
Mojacar has been inhabited by many different groups over the years with history dating back to the Bronze Age.
When the Greeks arrived, the settlement was called Murgis-Akra, the Romans turned that to Moxacar, the Arabs Muxacra and finally the town became known as Mojacar.
Like much of this part of Spain, the town ‘enjoyed’ centuries of Arab rule and at one time the reinforced town sat on the frontier between Moorish and Christian forces until it eventually became part of the Kingdom of Castile.
The town certainly prospered in the 17th Century and boasted a population of up to 10,000 people but drought meant that many residents decided to move away to find work and a better life.
After the Second World War, as other parts of Europe, especially the UK, became more affluent, tourism reared its head and Mojacar started to regain its population and became a very important holiday destination which it still is today.
Looking around the modern town with its population of just over 6,000 (of which it is estimated approximately one third hold British passports) one will see that many properties are painted with a small symbol which looks a little like an Egyptian Ank and this is known as an Indalo which is said to protect the inhabitants from potential evil spirits.
The Indalo, derived from the name Indalecio and in the Iberian language Indal also means great, strong, powerful and protective god .
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
