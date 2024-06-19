Moors and Christians in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 21:16
Looking fierce but ready to entertain
Credit: Moors and Christians Association Mojacar
A week later than previous years because of the European Elections, the Mojacar Moors and Christians celebration literally went off with a bang!
That wasn’t just because of the amount of gunpowder used by the Christian forces but the overall feeling of excitement from both those taking part and those who came to watch.
The Medieval Market was busy and the various troupes were dressed to the nines, often looking fierce but also laughing and smiling with the crowds.
There was one little upset on the afternoon of Sunday June 16 when a white horse ridden by a 10-year-old slipped as it was entering the town square and hearts were in mouths when it tumbled spilling its young rider.
Happily both were uninjured and able to get up, perhaps a little shaky but to the crowds delight, determined to carry on.
So all in all the event which ran from June 14 to 16 was a fantastic success and once again attracted large number of participants and visitors all of whom appeared to enjoy themselves immensely.
The only things that is missing is the fact that the festival hasn’t yet been declared an Event of Tourist Interest in Andalucia but on this year’s showing, it can only be a matter of time.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
