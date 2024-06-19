New Bridge in Ronda

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 19:08
The New Bridge at Ronda
Credit: Creative Commons
Ronda’s Bridge, also known as the ‘New Bridge’ was originally built in 1735, it was made to link the two parts of the town, El Mercadillo (the market) and La Ciudad (the city).
The bridge collapsed after five years, tragically killing 50 and a new one was built to replace it.
Its base is at the bottom of the gorge and was carefully built up with carved stone. The structure took 35 years to build, and it has a secret small chamber at the top of the middle arch used as a torture room and a prison, which is now a small museum.
In 2024 it is fair to say it is one of the most emblematic pieces of architecture in Spain. It is the perfect location to find a nearby bar and watch the sunset.
It is still a road, however, you cannot park there; a mistake that Strictly’s Anton DuBeke and Giovanni Pernice had to learn the hard way, after almost receiving a fine. Thankfully the dancers managed to talk themselves out of it, but not everyone has that luck!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.