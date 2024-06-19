New Bridge in Ronda

By Lily Taylor • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 19:08

The New Bridge at Ronda Credit: Creative Commons

Ronda’s Bridge, also known as the ‘New Bridge’ was originally built in 1735, it was made to link the two parts of the town, El Mercadillo (the market) and La Ciudad (the city).

The bridge collapsed after five years, tragically killing 50 and a new one was built to replace it.

35 years to build

Its base is at the bottom of the gorge and was carefully built up with carved stone. The structure took 35 years to build, and it has a secret small chamber at the top of the middle arch used as a torture room and a prison, which is now a small museum.

In 2024 it is fair to say it is one of the most emblematic pieces of architecture in Spain. It is the perfect location to find a nearby bar and watch the sunset.

Strictly connection

It is still a road, however, you cannot park there; a mistake that Strictly’s Anton DuBeke and Giovanni Pernice had to learn the hard way, after almost receiving a fine. Thankfully the dancers managed to talk themselves out of it, but not everyone has that luck!