News in brief: Costa Blanca North

Fortune found (& returned!)

A tourist in Benidorm stumbled upon a wallet brimming with cash and did the right thing by handing it over to local police. The remarkable story unfolded recently along Levante Beach, where the honest finder spotted the wallet and immediately alerted patrolling officers. Inside, they discovered approximately €6,300 in bills and bank checks, but no identification, making it a challenge to locate the rightful owner.

Quick to act, Benidorm‘s Local Police launched a search, eventually tracing the wallet’s owner—a fellow tourist from the Basque Country—within two hours. The owner expressed immense gratitude to both the police and the conscientious tourist who ensured the wallet’s safe return.

The incident, hailed by police with a touch of humour on social media, highlighted the area’s efforts to promote honest behaviour among visitors. ‘Found!! If this wallet was also yours… you’re too late. We’ve returned it to its owner with over 6,300 euros inside. Cheers to the good people who visited Benidorm and alerted us,’ the police posted online, celebrating the positive outcome.

Volunteers Needed

CANCER Care Javea, an NGO founded in 1998, invites everyone to join their community. Having raised over €600,000, they focus on funding research and establishing their Lynwen Nursing Care and Advisory Team. The charity emphasises inclusivity, welcoming volunteers keen to make a difference locally.

‘If you’ve been looking to get more involved,’ they urge, ‘join us!’ Volunteering offers opportunities to meet new friends, enjoy lively conversations, and contribute meaningfully to the community.

Their shops are open from 10 am to 1 pm, and they encourage prospective volunteers to drop in for a chat or visit their website, cancercarejavea.org, for more information. Alternatively, reach out via email at cancercarejavea@outlook.com.

Whether lending a hand or supporting their cause, Cancer Care Javea invites all to participate in their mission of providing care and support to those affected by cancer.

Rivers Flow

IN the Marina Alta area, relief has come in the form of rain after a prolonged dry spell. Despite its brevity, the recent downpour was eagerly welcomed across the region. The sudden downpour brought intense but brief rainfall, transforming streets into temporary rivers.

The rainfall data from various areas highlighted the significance of this event following a year of minimal rain. Orba recorded 57.6 litres per square metre, Teulada 45.3 l/m², Dénia 39.4 l/m², and Pedreguer 38.2 l/m². Javea experienced 52.3 l/m², with flooding reported at Arenal.

The scenes captured by residents were remarkable, featuring rivers like the Gorgos flowing vigorously again. Calp, Benissa, and Teulada also saw roads submerged briefly underwater but it receded and the community reflected and shared relief and gratitude for the much-needed rain.

Record numbers

IN May, Marina Alta saw a big increase in jobs, mainly because of the booming tourism industry. According to Observatori Marina Alta, a record number of people—62,652—were working and paying into Social Security, the most ever for May. This jump, with 740 more jobs than in April, was driven by hotels, restaurants, and stores, which made up over 30 per cent of the new jobs—more than 19,000 positions in total.

Normally, May is a good month for jobs in this area, with more people finding work and fewer out of a job. But this year was especially good, beating last year’s numbers. The number of people looking for work went down by 134 compared to April, hitting 8,360, the lowest since August 2008.

Even though the drop in people out of work was a bit less than usual, it’s still a big deal and better than in Valencia or Alicante. These numbers show that Marina Alta’s job market is bouncing back strong, thanks to tourism and related services picking up again.

Influencers Bay

THE intense downpour in Javea recently has drastically reshaped the Barraca Cove. The access road reverted to its natural state as a ravine, with torrents carving deep gullies into the beach gravel. Along the Marina Alta coves, which essentially serve as river mouths, such downpours transform access routes into rushing streams during heavy rains, parts of the region saw 60 litres per square metre fall in just an hour.

At Barraca Cove, also known as Portitxol, the street leading down to the beach turned into a raging river. The water rose with such force that it even knocked down a stone bollard and created deep scars in the gravel. This cove, often frequented by influencers, now bears the visible scars of the rainfall, surprising early beachgoers with its altered landscape. The torrential rain literally opened up the cove, seeking out natural channels (many of which were previously blocked) leading to the sea.

