By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 16:45

One in four cars in Mallorca may be banned from entering low emission zones Credit: EWN

Here is your round-up of this week’s news in brief from Mallorca from The Euro Weekly News

Low Emission Zone

Palma de Mallorca is implementing a Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) starting next year. This means roughly 25 per cent of the island’s vehicles won’t be allowed in the city centre due to high emissions. The ban applies to gasoline cars registered before 2002 and diesel vehicles before 2006. The restricted area consists of streets within the ring formed by the Avenues.

Fish Disaster

Hundreds of fish appeared floating last weekend in the sa Siqui de Sant Jordi torrent. Locals expressed their concern and reported the facts to Seprona to investigate the causes that led to the death of such a high number of fish.

Mallorca Platja Tour

Organisers of the Calo des Moro anti-crowding protest, Mallorca Platja Tour, have accused the Guardia Civil and local police of intimidation. They claim officers demanded ID from Mallorcans but let tourists pass freely.

Palma Port

The port of Palma has received two important and unique visits: the Queen Anne, a cruise ship belonging to the historic shipping company Cunard Line, and the last visit of the North American training ship State of Maine, which will be retired from service soon.