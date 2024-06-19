By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 16:45
One in four cars in Mallorca may be banned from entering low emission zones
Credit: EWN
Here is your round-up of this week’s news in brief from Mallorca from The Euro Weekly News
Palma de Mallorca is implementing a Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) starting next year. This means roughly 25 per cent of the island’s vehicles won’t be allowed in the city centre due to high emissions. The ban applies to gasoline cars registered before 2002 and diesel vehicles before 2006. The restricted area consists of streets within the ring formed by the Avenues.
Hundreds of fish appeared floating last weekend in the sa Siqui de Sant Jordi torrent. Locals expressed their concern and reported the facts to Seprona to investigate the causes that led to the death of such a high number of fish.
Organisers of the Calo des Moro anti-crowding protest, Mallorca Platja Tour, have accused the Guardia Civil and local police of intimidation. They claim officers demanded ID from Mallorcans but let tourists pass freely.
The port of Palma has received two important and unique visits: the Queen Anne, a cruise ship belonging to the historic shipping company Cunard Line, and the last visit of the North American training ship State of Maine, which will be retired from service soon.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.