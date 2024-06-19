By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 10:59

Orihuela's night-time nature tours: Explore biodiversity after dark. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela Tourism has unveiled an exciting initiative for July.

They are now offering a series of night routes to showcase the rich biodiversity and natural landscapes of Orihuela.

Refreshing Routes

“We have prepared some truly refreshing routes for the month of July,” announced Orihuela Tourism Councillor Gonzalo Montoya.

“This initiative aims to promote nature tourism during summer nights, providing a cooler alternative to the daytime heat.”

Natural Landscapes

Orihuela, known for its biological diversity and valuable natural landscapes, provides an ideal setting for these activities.

Visitors will have the chance to explore and appreciate the area’s environmental wealth.

The councillor added: “We have dedicated these routes to nature, highlighting the flora and fauna of our municipality, a tourist aspect of our land that we want to emphasize.”

Key locations include the Protected Landscape of Sierra Escalona, the Palmeral of Orihuela, and the underwater Posidonia meadows in Cabo Roig, forming a mosaic of unique ecosystems.

Each route will be guided by a local biodiversity expert equipped with specialised tools, such as ultrasonic bat detectors and thermal cameras, to facilitate detailed and respectful observation of wildlife.

For more information, visit the website orihuelaturistica.es or WhatsApp (+34) 673 836 385.