Pet cloning now possible in Marbella

By Lily Taylor • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 17:04

Could you afford to clone your furry friend? Credit: Etolane flickr

Cloning your cat or dog is now possible in a Marbella clinic but not at a cheap price.

It is the only centre in Spain that will perform this procedure and it reportedly costs €50,000 for a cat and €55,000 for a dog.

The cloning of pets is a very complex but legal process, and it has created a lot of mixed opinions.

To clone an animal, you need a sample of their DNA, while they are alive or immediately after their death, to recreate a copy of them with the same genetics.

The cloned pet will be different

The problem is that people think they will have their pet back again, but they won’t.

Gemma Marfany, professor of genetics at the University of Barcelona told Malaga Hoy that “it will be very similar to the original but will have its own character”.

Despite the ethical controversy, it is increasing in demand, with pet owners freezing their pets’ DNA at a lower price in order to clone them in the future and is already popular in some countries like the United States and China.