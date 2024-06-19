Pig of a problem for Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 10:35

China investigating EU pork dumping claims Photo credit : Pixabay/Mutinka

China responded to EU tariffs on its electric vehicles (EVs) with an investigation into pork imports.

The country’s Commerce ministry announced on June 17 that it was launching an anti-dumping enquiry into imports of European pork and pork byproducts following complaints from its own producers.

Spain, which exports an annual €1.4 billion of pork to China, stands to lose most in a future crackdown, followed by the Netherlands which exports €560 million each year, Denmark (€513 million) and France (€260 million).

The probe will take 12 months to complete although this could be extended by a further six months if necessary, the ministry said, accusing Europe’s pork industry of creating over-capacity and benefitting from large subsidies.

The allegation mirrors the EU’s recent decision to impose additional tariffs of up to 38 per cent on China’s EVs. This “unfair” state support makes European EVs a less economically attractive option, Brussels maintains.