Spotlight on La Viñuela

SITUATED beneath the peak of La Maroma, the highest mountain in Axarquía at 2,068 metres, La Viñuela is known for its breathtaking natural beauty. Located just a short drive from the city of Malaga, La Viñuela offers a relaxing retreat in the middle of lush landscapes.

This idyllic town, steeped in history, grew around La Venta La Viña during the 18th century. This historic inn provided respite for weary travellers journeying between the coast and inland Granada. These days local people gather there for lively games of dominoes.

The town is perhaps best known for the stunning La Viñuela Reservoir, which serves as a focal point for both locals and visitors. Surrounded by olive groves and vineyards, the reservoir not only supplies water to the region but also provides a stunning backdrop for outdoor activities such as hiking, birdwatching, and picnicking.

Named for the vineyards on its hillsides, La Viñuela boasts a rich culinary heritage. Its traditional dishes, such as gazpachuelo, a warm variation of the classic gazpacho, reflect the region’s agricultural bounty. Locally sourced ingredients feature prominently in potaje, a stew of vegetables and pulses, and migas with oranges and pomegranates.

The village itself is a quaint whitewashed town decorated with bougainvillea, and festivals like the Feria de San José in March showcase La Viñuela’s vibrant culture, while the stunning backdrop of La Viñuela Reservoir provides a serene setting.

Hiking trails

La Viñuela is surrounded by scenic hiking and walking trails, making it a perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking around Viñuela is one of the best ways to experience more of the landscape.

The area is dominated by La Maroma, the highest mountain in Axarquía, offering stunning views of the Sierra de Tejeda range. Visitors can explore trails that wind through olive groves, vineyards, and hillsides, with opportunities to enjoy panoramic vistas of La Viñuela Reservoir and the countryside.

Popular routes include the loop around la Viñuela reservoir from Periana and the Pantano de la Viñuela loop from Viñuela, both offering scenic views and peaceful surroundings. These hikes cater to varying levels of difficulty and provide plenty of opportunities to immerse oneself in nature while exploring the region’s beauty.

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a casual walker, La Viñuela’s diverse landscape ensures a rewarding outdoor experience suitable for all levels.

Mercadillo La Viñuela

THE Mercadillo La Viñuela returns on June 23 from 10 am to 2 pm, located in Parque de la Viñuela near the children’s playground. This bustling market offers a delightful array of artisan products, fresh produce, local wines, and more.

Visitors can explore stalls brimming with handmade crafts, organic vegetables, and gourmet treats, perfect for indulging in the flavours of the region. Beyond shopping, the market buzzes with activities for all ages, including children’s entertainment, yoga workshops for wellness enthusiasts, and live music adding to the festive atmosphere.

Mercadillo La Viñuela is not just a market but a cultural hub where locals and tourists gather to enjoy a day of community spirit and leisurely shopping. Whether you’re seeking unique souvenirs or simply soaking in the lively ambiance, this market promises a memorable experience in the heart of La Viñuela.

La Viñuela Fiestas

LA Viñuela comes alive with vibrant fiestas throughout the year but especially in the summer months, offering locals and visitors alike a taste of Andalucian culture and tradition. Starting with the Feria de los Gómez from July 12 to 14, festivities kick off with lively music, dance, and traditional cuisine, celebrating the rich heritage of the region.

Next, from July 25 to 28, the Feria de La Viñuela brings the community together with parades, fireworks, and performances, highlighting the town’s unity and spirit. This is followed by the Feria de Los Romanes, spanning from August 15 to 18, known for its colourful processions and gastronomic delights.

Wrapping up the summer season, the Feria de La Pasa on September 6 and 7 pays homage to the region’s grape harvest with wine tastings, grape stomping, and local crafts. These fiestas not only showcase La Viñuela’s cultural richness but also provide a memorable experience for everyone, offering a glimpse into the heart of Andalucian festivities.

