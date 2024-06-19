By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 19:36

Torrevieja triumphs: Thrilling finish at Flying Dutchman Championship. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

On June 15 and 16, the regional championship for the Flying Dutchman class took place with five boats competing in ideal conditions.

Both days saw stable winds, with a southeast breeze on Saturday and an east wind on Sunday, averaging 8 to 10 knots.

Crews from Club Nautico Altea and Real Club Nautico Torrevieja (RCNT) completed all six races with the Torrevieja crew finally emerging as champions.

Tight Competition

The competition was tight, with the ROMERO-MORENO crew leading initially but tying at 8 points with the MARTINEZ-RUIZ crew.

In the final race, MARTINEZ-RUIZ secured the win, breaking the tie and claiming first place, leaving ROMERO-MORENO in second.

European Championship

At the end of the month, the fleet will head to Club Nautico Altea for the YUASA regatta, a preparatory event for the European Championship in the Bay of Cádiz in October 2024.

The CV crews aim to place in the top 10 of the continental rankings.