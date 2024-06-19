By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 15:19
Triplet miracle: Premature birth at Torrevieja Hospital. Image: Torrevieja San GVA.
On the morning of Saturday, June 15, the medical team at the University Hospital of Torrevieja performed an emergency cesarean section on a pregnant woman.
The lady was carrying triplets at only 29 weeks of gestation.
Each of the three babies, weighing less than 1kg, required immediate resuscitation and stabilisation by the hospital’s pediatric team.
The complexity of this case necessitated the exceptional collaboration of multiple medical teams.
The pediatric team that had just completed a 24-hour shift joined forces with the incoming relief team, the on-call team, and two additional residents to ensure the newborns’ stability.
Due to the lack of a neonatal ICU at Torrevieja Hospital, coordination for transferring the newborns to the General Hospital of Elche, the designated reference centre, was essential.
The transfer operation was completed around 7:00.PM, with both the mother and the three babies in stable condition.
This case underscores the dedication and extraordinary efforts of the medical staff at Torrevieja University Hospital in providing the best possible care in critical situations.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
