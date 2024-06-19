By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jun 2024 • 13:02

UK drivers' confidence abroad dips ahead of summer sports road trips. Image: TravnikovStudio / Shutterstock.com.

Almost three-quarters of UK drivers lack confidence when driving abroad, according to a recent AA survey.

As England and Scotland’s elite footballers and Great Britain’s athletes prepare to compete in two major sporting events in mainland Europe this summer, many UK fans are expected to support them by road-tripping across the continent.

Football Finals

Another survey revealed that 38 per cent of those attending the European football finals in Germany will be travelling by car, and 24 per cent of those going to the athletics tournament in France will also drive.

The survey showed that less than one-third (30 per cent) of drivers feel confident about driving in Europe, down from over 50 per cent six years ago.

Only 17 per cent (down from 41 per cent six years ago) said they enjoyed driving in Europe, and a quarter (down from half six years ago) said they found European roads to be in better condition than those in the UK.

Almost a third (30 per cent) of respondents avoid driving abroad altogether.

Younger Drivers

Younger drivers (18-24) are the least confident about driving in Europe (6 per cent), while confidence rises to 33 per cent among those aged 65 and over.

This is a decrease from six years ago when 20 per cent of younger drivers and 67 per cent of those over 65 felt confident.

Slightly more people said their confidence improved when driving a hired car compared to their own vehicle abroad (45 per cent vs 48 per cent), likely because hired cars are typically left-hand drive.