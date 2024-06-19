UPDATED INFORMATION: Missing Person – Kelly Saunders

By Donna Williams • Updated: 19 Jun 2024 • 20:01

Kelly Saunders last known sighting, Quesada Fish and Chips Credit: Facebook

This article has been written with the consent and involvement of Kelly’s family.

Kelly Saunders originally from Brighton but now living in Rojales has been missing since Thursday, June 13 and her family is concerned for her welfare and personal safety.

Last Confirmed Sighting

The last confirmed sighting of Kelly was at a tobacconists (estanco) in Torrevieja although the exaction location and time are unknown.

Prior to that, she had been seen leaving Quesada Fish and Chips, located on Calle Los Arcos, on Tuesday, June 11 at 9:52.PM.

As she didn’t have a car, she was believed to be heading on foot across the park between Avenida Castilla and Calle Baranco.

Evidence suggests this because her phone, house keys and other belongings were found in the park by a local resident.

In addition, her passport was found nearby.

Missing Person

The police have been notified, and Kelly has been officially declared a ‘missing person’.

Her mother and sister, Lynsey, are both in Spain and together with her neighbour, Alan Heath, who filed the report they are in constant communication with the police and their ongoing investigation.

At this critical we are reaching out to the community for any information about Kelly’s last whereabouts after her last confirmed sighting.

Your help could be crucial in bringing her home safely.

Please contact the Local Police at (+34) 966 71 51 29 if you have any new information.