Axarquia events & activities

Summer starts in Torre del Mar. Image: Velez Malaga Town Hall

Fisherman Market

TORRE del Mar will host another of its Fisherman Markets at Paseo de Larios from June 21 to June 23, promising three days packed with entertainment. The event, curated by the Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, aims to enrich the San Juan festivities with a packed lineup of activities.

‘Atencia announced the Market’s return, emphasising its role in enhancing local commerce and leisure offerings during San Juan,’ stated the Deputy Mayor. ‘We’re thrilled to unveil the Seaside Market at Paseo de Larios from June 21 to 23,’ he added.

The Market kicks off on Friday, June 21 from 6 pm until midnight, and continues Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23 from 11 am to midnight. This year, it features fifty stalls offering crafts, leather goods, seashells, glassware, candles, unique incense, minerals, wooden toys, cheeses, sausages, Arabian sweets, and much more.

Visitors can expect three days of non-stop fun with puppet shows, storytelling, oriental dance, magic acts, juggling, and a spectacular fire show at night. The event promises to energise local businesses, turning Paseo de Larios into a bustling hub of activities. Atencia invites locals and visitors to enjoy this market, perfect for all ages, marking the start of summer festivities in Torre del Mar.

BBQ Bash

ON Saturday, June 22, Bar Los Amigos in Torrox is the place to be. The popular venue is hosting another fantastic BBQ event, starting at 3:00 pm. Attendees can look forward to enjoying some delicious grilled treats while soaking in the lively atmosphere.

The highlight of the afternoon will be a live music performance by the talented Tony Whitehouse, guaranteed to get everyone in a great mood. But the fun doesn’t stop there! As the evening progresses, Krazy Kev will take over, hosting Jukes Disco and keeping the party going until close. Best of all, entry is free and everyone is welcome to join in the festivities. Whether you’re a regular or a newcomer, Bar Los Amigos promises a fun-filled day with good food, great music, and a welcoming crowd.

Moscatel Magic

ALMACHAR, El Borge, and Moclinejo, three charming villages in Axarquía, have teamed up to offer a unique tourism experience centred around the Moscatel grape. These small towns, home to a combined population of just under 3,000, proudly cultivate the Moscatel grape, recognised by the FAO as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) in 2018.

The new tourism initiative, branded as ‘Corazón Moscatel,’ (heart of the grape) invites visitors to explore rich traditions, culture, and natural beauty in these villages. Supported by the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in the Axarquía (APTA) and the Diputación de Málaga, this project aims to attract wine lovers and those seeking an authentic local experience.

A promotional video has also been created highlighting the cultural tours, local gastronomy, and picturesque accommodations that are available. APTA has also published a bilingual guide, in Spanish and English, to help tourists plan a three-day visit. This guide offers recommendations on where to stay, which museums and wineries to visit, scenic routes to explore, and the best spots to enjoy local cuisine.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or a traveller looking for a slice of rural Spain, the Corazón Moscatel experience promises an unforgettable journey through these delightful Axarquía villages.

Summer Splash

VILLA Del Mar Pool Club is the place to be this summer at Nerja Camping. Located in a stunning setting with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains, Villa Del Mar offers a unique experience with its pool, delicious food, and amazing drinks.

On Sunday, June 23, the club will host a Sunday boozie brunch pool party featuring Sandy Lawrence, also known as The Duchess of Nerja. Doors open at 11 am, inviting guests to enjoy a day filled with music, culinary delights, and refreshing beverages. Sandy Lawrence will perform live from 1 pm to 4 pm, providing the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing afternoon by the pool.

Two weeks later, on Sunday, July 7, Villa Del Mar will host another boozie brunch pool party, this time with Jason Lawless. Known for his energetic performances, Jason will play all your favourite songs from over the decades. This event promises to be a fantastic opportunity to gather your friends and enjoy a day of great music, food, and drinks in the picturesque setting of Villa Del Mar.

For more information or to book your spot, contact Nerja Camping at 0034 683 121 258 or email nerjacamping@hotmail.com. Don’t miss out on these unforgettable events at Villa Del Mar Pool Club!

San Juan Fair

TRIANA gears up for its annual San Juan Fair this weekend, from June 21 to 23. The festivities promise a mix of tradition and entertainment for all ages, organised by Triana’s Deputy Mayor, Lourdes Piña, alongside the Mayordomos de Triana.

Lourdes Piña outlined the packed schedule starting Friday evening with the crowning of the Fair’s Queen and King at 10:30 pm, followed by performances by ‘Ñ-Clan’ at 11 pm, and DJ Nico Vega at 1:30 am. Saturday, June 22 kicks off at 6:30 pm with children’s activities, leading into musical acts including Las Niñas at 10 pm, Joana Santos at midnight, and DJ Dani Glamour at 2:30 am. The weekend concludes Sunday, June 23 with a kids’ drawing contest at 5 pm, traditional games at 6 pm, and an evening program featuring Natalia Moralo and Macarena Soto at 10 pm, closing with awards and New Velada’s performance at midnight.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy this vibrant celebration of local culture in Vélez-Málaga’s charming Triana neighbourhood.

Music Benefit

BOOK your table now for a night to remember at Siddartha on the Rock in Cómpeta! The Skatz Benefit Music Night promises to be a blast with 8 fantastic acts and bands lined up, plus a delicious meal all for just €20 – what a steal! But that’s not all, there’s also a super raffle with incredible prizes up for grabs, each ticket priced at €5.

This event isn’t just about music and fun; it’s for a good cause too. All proceeds will go towards supporting Skatz in his battle against cancer.

Tickets are available from Todo Express or you can contact Jill Thompson on WhatsApp at 0044 7889788999, or Deborah Haywood on WhatsApp at 0044 7825598939 to secure yours.

Among the exciting raffle prizes is a special addition – a relaxing night with breakfast at KiCo in Cómpeta, valid from September to November, an El Olivio pamper package for 2, meal vouchers, and much more. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have a great time while supporting a worthy cause!

Flamenco legends

AL Son del Arte proudly presents ‘Leyendas del flamenco en Almuñécar,’ (Legends of Flamenco in Almuñecar) featuring two iconic figures: El Farru and La Farruca, set to enchant audiences in a magical evening. Joining them is the acclaimed dancer El Carpeta, unveiling his latest spectacle, ‘Así Mismo,’ (Just like that).

Mark your calendars for July 5 at Parque Majuelo, Almuñécar, where doors open at 9:00 pm for a night you won’t want to miss. Manuel Fernández, aka El Carpeta, renowned for his mastery and from the esteemed Los Farruco family, brings his tour to town with a performance not to be forgotten.

Accompanied by his mother, La Farruca, and brother, El Farru, this flamenco extravaganza promises an evening brimming with artistry, passion, and duende (authentic flamenco soulfulness). Don’t miss this unique and thrilling experience. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable night at www.tomaticket.es/es-es/entradas-el-carpeta-en-granada or email alsondelarte.producciones@gmail.com for more details.

