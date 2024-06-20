Barcelona sign Ellie Roebuck

By Talyta Franca •
Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 15:45
Ellie Roebuck signs with FC Barcelona
Credit: FC Barcelona Women X
Barcelona has signed the Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck on a free transfer, as announced by the club’s official website on June 19.
The 24-year-old has joined the four-time Champion’s League winners on a two-year contract after the expiration of her contract with City, which will keep her in Spain until 2026.
During her time with the English club, Roebuck won seven domestic trophies and was part of the squad that held all three domestic titles between 2016 and 2017.
The English player also received the 2019-2020 Golden Glove award, for her performance in Manchester City’s first league title win in 2016, in addition to winning the FA Cup and League Cup three times with the club.
Roebuck expressed her enthusiasm for the move in an interview with Barcelona’s official website: “I am very excited. I’d been waiting for this chance for a long time. I’m very happy to be here. You could say that now everything fits and this was the perfect time to come.”
She said she is grateful for this new opportunity and that there is “nowhere better” to live this new experience than in Barcelona.
“I like to play with the ball at my feet and this is the perfect team to do that with. I enjoy possession and playing out from the back, so I hope to contribute my style,” said Roebuck.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwest University of Qatar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.