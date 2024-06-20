By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 9:33

Bravo, Maria! Local hero honoured with B.E.M. for charity triumphs.

Euro Weekly News would like to say congratulations to Maria Wilson, President of the AACC Orihuela Costa and Maria and the Pink Ladies.

Maria has been awarded a B.E.M (British Empire Medal) in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

The B.E.M is awarded for an achievement or contribution of a very “hands-on” service to the community and Maria has been recognised for her outstanding contributions to charity fundraising

Tireless Efforts

Her dedication spans over a decade of tireless efforts, during which she has raised funds for the AACC and promoted an early detection programme in Orihuela Costa.

Maria’s advocacy for early detection is deeply personal, stemming from her own experience in 2010 when a routine mammogram at Torrevieja Hospital detected two malignant lumps.

Following her mastectomy, Maria and a group of friends established the first Maria and the Pink Ladies fundraising group, initiating the inaugural “Walk for Life” along the Torrevieja promenade.

Since then, Maria and the Pink Ladies & Panthers have collectively raised an impressive €576,515, all of which has been donated to AACC (and previously AECC).

Garden Party

The presentation of Maria’s B.E.M. by the British Ambassador will be held locally on the Orihuela Costa. Additionally, Maria will be invited to attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace next year, further recognising her significant contributions to charity and community service.

Unwavering Dedication

Maria’s well-deserved recognition with the B.E.M. is a testament to her unwavering dedication and the profound impact of her charitable endeavours. Well done, Maria, on this remarkable achievement!