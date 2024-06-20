Bus running in Torralba de Ribota

By John Smith • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 12:01

Waiting for the run to start Credit: Tourism Torralba de Ribota

Although many will have heard of the Bull running of Pamplona, there is a slightly more unusual version that takes place in Torralba de Ribota (Aragon).

In the 1970s it appears that the council forgot to renew its bull running licence and therefore the local young men in particular were very disappointed.

One bright spark however worked out that the local bus could be driven at a speed similar to that of the bulls and the sport of Bus running of Torralba de Ribota was born.

Part of San Felix Festival

It takes place in early August each year in Spain as part of the San Felix Festival and at first those organising the festival were a bit embarrassed to include it in the list of activities, but now it has found an audience and has become almost a rite of passage for local teenagers, male and female.

At 8am on the penultimate day of the festival, those taking part gather by the municipal pavilion and wait to hear the sound of the motor approaching, then as it arrives, hesitating until the last moment, they take off sprinting approximately 300 metres down the road with the bus on their tails.

All good fun

It’s all good fun, no-one gets gored (or run over) and the bus isn’t subject to any stress unlike the bulls in the streets of Pamplona.

So, slightly out of breath but delighted by their success in keeping ahead of the bus, the 50 or so youngsters taking part are then ready for the rest of the San Felix festivities.