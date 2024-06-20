Cala d’Or: A Hidden Ibizan Paradise

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 20 Jun 2024 • 20:00

Cala d’Or is a unique resort in the southwest Credit: EWN

Nestled on the southeast coast of Mallorca lies Cala d’Or, a resort village known for its unique charm and laid-back vibes.

Often referred to as “Little Ibiza,” Cala d’Or owes much of its character to the artistic vision of Josep Costa.

Josep Costa

In the 1930s, Costa, an Ibizan artist, stumbled upon this pristine location. Envisioning a haven for artists and dreamers, he purchased a plot of land untouched by development. Here, amid pine trees and the crystal-clear blue sea, Costa began to build.

His vision? Whitewashed houses with arched doorways and traditional wooden beams, all designed to seamlessly blend with the natural beauty of the landscape. This architectural style, reminiscent of Ibiza, continues to define Cala d’Or even today.

An intimate feel

Strict building regulations have ensured that the spirit Costa envisioned remains intact. The charming cube-shaped buildings rarely exceed two stories, preserving the village’s intimate feel.

Divided into three distinct districts – Cala d’Or, Cala Ferrara, and Cala Egos – the village caters to all tastes.

There is a lively marina, offering a vibrant selection of restaurants, shops, pubs, and bars.

For families, a miniature train chugs through the village, offering a fun and scenic way to explore. And for those seeking tranquillity, Cala d’Or boasts an array of secluded coves with turquoise waters and soft sand, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, or simply soaking up the idyllic Mediterranean atmosphere.