Crop catastrophe: Severe weather inflicts €48 million in damages

Storms wreak €48M havoc
RECENT severe weather conditions, including heavy rains and hailstorms, have inflicted substantial damage across the region of Murcia, resulting in economic losses estimated at €48 million.
According to a comprehensive assessment by the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, more than 7,580 hectares of agricultural land have been adversely affected, with areas of Cieza and Calasparra particularly devastated.
The torrential downpours and hail have not only wreaked havoc on crops such as fruit orchards, almonds, and olives but have also caused widespread flooding. Reports have emerged of dramatic rescues where helicopters were deployed to save people trapped in their cars in rising floodwaters.
‘This has been a catastrophic event for our farmers and livestock breeders,’ remarked Sara Rubira, the regional councillor. ‘The combination of hailstorms and intense rainfall has severely disrupted our agricultural activities and posed significant challenges for the affected communities.’
Rubira announced plans to petition the Spanish government for disaster zone status for the impacted areas, enabling swift assistance to aid the recovery efforts for farmers and livestock breeders facing unprecedented losses.
