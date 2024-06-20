By Anna Ellis •
Dancing dreams: Essence Dance Crew's journey to the World Championships. Image: Essence Dance Crew.
Essence Dance Crew is a Hip-hop competition team based in Los Montesinos.
The team comprises six girls aged between 10 and 13, a duo aged 12 and 13, and three individuals aged between 6 and 10, residing in Torrevieja and Montesinos.
The crew is raising funds to support their trip to the GDO World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, from July 9-11.
After winning the gold medal and becoming Champions of Spain at the qualifying round in Mérida, the team, along with the duo Oihane Martínez and Vicky Leal, who also won the gold medal, secured their places in the world championships.
The youngest member, Alba Zupec Flores, aged 6, became the Spanish runner-up in the mini-individual category.
At the same time, Layla Williams and Lucia Zupec Flores placed third and fourth in the individual category, all achieving scores high enough to qualify for the world championships.
The financial burden for the team is substantial, and they are seeking assistance to fulfil the dreams of these young dancers.
Essence Dance Crew has a rich history of participation in high-level events.
In 2019, they placed third in the National Finals and second in the European Finals in Rome.
In 2020, they secured second place in the National Finals.
The following year, they came seventh in the National Finals and second in the Championship of Spain HipHop FEBD.
In 2022, they were runners-up in the ShowDance Championship Spain, champions in the National Finals, and ninth in the European Finals in Paris.
In 2023, they achieved third place in the National Finals, which qualified them for the European Finals in July 2024, and second place in HipHop International Spain, qualifying for the Worlds in Arizona, USA, although they were unable to attend due to financial constraints.
They also placed second in the GDO Worlds 2023 and first in the GDO Spain Qualifier 2024, securing their spot in the Worlds 2024 in Holland.
To help make Essence Dance Crew’s dreams come true CLICK HERE to donate.
The Crew said: “Any help you can give us, no matter how small, will be welcome and of great help and we would appreciate it with all our hearts!”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
