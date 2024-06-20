Everyone strives for Green Flags

By John Smith • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 13:28

2021 green flag winners including Mojacar Credit: Mojacar Council

We have blue flags for beaches and green flags for recycling of glass which arguably is far more difficult to obtain.

Green Flags are precious

The Ecovidrio Green Flag of sustainability is in the sights of 11 municipalities in Almeria, Adra, Almeria, Carboneras, Cuevas de Almanzora, El Ejido, Garrucha, Mojacar, Níjar, Pulpi, Roquetas de Mar and Vera.

In addition more than 600 businesses in the hospitality area will also be looking for recognition of the work that they are doing to recycle and safely dispose of items made of glass.

Here’s the rub however, there are just two green flags on offer for each Andalucian province and Mojacar will be anxious to try to recapture one of those flags which it was awarded in 2021.

Whilst businesses and towns are fighting it out for this prestigious award, the general public can do there bit for the environment by making sure that they dispose of bottles and other items of glass in the distinctive green containers seen around the province.