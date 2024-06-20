Guardia Civil seized counterfeit goods

By Talyta Franca •
The Guardia Civil has seized 58,000 counterfeit items valued at €22million in the Canary Islands.
This significant operation targeted crimes against industrial property across 80 businesses in the Canary Islands, specifically in Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera, and El Hierro.
The operation, initiated in January, involved extensive surveillance of various commercial establishments across these islands.
Guardia Civil officers identified an extensive sale of counterfeit products and launched a coordinated inspection to prevent merchants from being alerted about the imminent raids.
In the initial operation, agents discovered 24,500 counterfeit items, inspected businesses, and identified 39 individuals. In a subsequent operation targeting high-end brands, agents seized over 33,500 counterfeit items valued at nearly €16 million in today’s market.
They also investigated 45 individuals and inspected a total of 39 premises, predominantly bazaars, along with four cargo vans used for selling counterfeit goods including clothing, bags, wallets, belts, footwear, sunglasses, perfumes, toys, and other children’s items.
A judicial expert in trademarks assisted during the inspections, confirming the authenticity or otherwise of the counterfeit products. This operation marks the second major crackdown on industrial property violations by the Civil Guard in less than a year, reflecting their ongoing commitment to combating this illegal market.
Counterfeits and piracy significantly threaten local economic growth and user safety, so the Guardia Civil’s recent operation highlights their serious commitment to fighting these crimes.
