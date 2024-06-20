By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 11:21

Healthy Envy: Elche's beaches dazzle in Madrid Metro campaign. Image: Metro de Madrid / Facebook.

The VisitElche tourism campaign has kicked off in the Madrid metro to promote the allure of Elche’s beaches.

The aim is to establish Elche as a coastal tourist destination.

Healthy Envy

The campaign exclusively highlights the Arenales coast and operates under the intriguing motto “Healthy Envy,” chosen by the Elche City Council.

Running until July 15, the campaign features around twenty large displays installed at major metro stations, including Callao, Sol, Plaza de España, Nuevos Ministerios, and Príncipe de Vergara. Sol station alone boasts an average monthly passenger count of 5.5 million.

Intense Campaign

Elche Mayor Pablo Ruz commented on the initiative, stating, “This is an unprecedented, very intense campaign that we believe will be very beneficial for our city and municipality.”

“Millions of passengers, not just those at Sol station, will be able to appreciate the beauty of Elche.”

“Screens showcasing our city’s charm, particularly our beaches, are placed in 20 stations across Madrid.”

The mayor added: “This campaign is about updating our message and being ambitious, which is why it’s crucial for Elche to have such a prominent presence in the Madrid metro.”