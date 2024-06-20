Husband deported from UK

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 20 Jun 2024
Leeds Bradford Airport was the scene of a family crisis
Credit: BE Connected Club Leeds
Aimee Grossman, a British resident, is heartbroken after her Spanish husband, Gines Rodriguez, was deported back to Spain on Saturday.
The couple, married for 15 years, have been left reeling after a mix-up with immigration procedures has resulted in the family being separated.
Rodriguez’s ordeal began upon returning to the UK by plane from visiting his elderly mother in Spain. He was detained at Leeds Bradford Airport for lacking the proper documentation to reside in the UK. It came to light that Rodriguez had missed the deadline to apply under the European Union Settlement Scheme, a program established after Brexit.
The couple claims Rodriguez had been living with Aimee and their daughter on and off for several years, establishing their life in the UK. However, their attempt to rectify the situation by applying after the deadline was denied due to insufficient evidence explaining the delay.
The hefty legal fees associated with appealing the decision based on human rights grounds were insurmountable for the family. With no other option, Rodriguez was deported to Malaga, Spain, leaving his wife and daughter behind in the UK.
While the Home Office claims they deported Rodriguez due to suspicion of his intention to overstay his visa, Aimee argues, “We’ve been married for 15 years, it just feels like there’s no human rights.”
Aimee Grossman’s story highlights the complexities of navigating immigration procedures and the consequences that can arise from missed deadlines.
