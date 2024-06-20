Marbella Health Centre opening soon

By Lily Taylor • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 13:48

Angeles Muñoz spoke at the Ricardo Soriano health centre Credit: Angeles Muñoz X

There is some good and some not so good news concerning public health treatment in Marbella.

Cutting edge health centre

According to an announcement by Marbella Mayor, Angeles Muñoz on June 18, ‘cutting-edge’ Ricardo Soriano health centre is 95 per cent complete and should be open by autumn of this year.

Situated in Central Marbella, the facility is expected to serve around 23,000 patients and will have 24 consulting rooms, 12 family doctors, two paediatricians and is expected to also offer a dental service.

Originally due to be refurbished at an estimated cost of €1.9 million the work has taken longer than anticipated and costs have risen as was the case with the San Pedro centre.

Tenders are also open for the refurbishment of health centres in Nueva Andalucia and Las Chapas.

Marbella Hospital delay

Not such good news is that the Costa del Sol Marbella Hospital expansion will almost certainly miss another deadline which was for completion early 2024, but according to El Periódico de Marbella the latest target is sometime in early 2025.