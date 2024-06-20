Marbella Health Centre opening soon

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 13:48
Angeles Muñoz spoke at the Ricardo Soriano health centre
Credit: Angeles Muñoz X
There is some good and some not so good news concerning public health treatment in Marbella.
According to an announcement by Marbella Mayor, Angeles Muñoz on June 18, ‘cutting-edge’ Ricardo Soriano health centre is 95 per cent complete and should be open by autumn of this year.
Situated in Central Marbella, the facility is expected to serve around 23,000 patients and will have 24 consulting rooms, 12 family doctors, two paediatricians and is expected to also offer a dental service.
Originally due to be refurbished at an estimated cost of €1.9 million the work has taken longer than anticipated and costs have risen as was the case with the San Pedro centre.
Tenders are also open for the refurbishment of health centres in Nueva Andalucia and Las Chapas.
Not such good news is that the Costa del Sol Marbella Hospital expansion will almost certainly miss another deadline which was for completion early 2024, but according to El Periódico de Marbella the latest target is sometime in early 2025.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.