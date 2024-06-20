Mike Senker – Got to write it down

By Mike Senker • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 19:18

Does this happen to anyone else?

We sit down to watch a movie or a crime documentary, which we have probably taken a good 40 or 50 minutes to choose. It might be a four or five parter or a two hour movie. About 15 minutes in, or sometimes less, one of us will say, ‘I think we have seen this already.’ The other will say, ‘I don’t think so’. ‘Yeah we have, I’m sure’. Well what happens then? I can’t remember but I’m sure we have seen it. Then we have a few minutes of challenging each other to remember what happens next but absolutely can’t. This carries on all through the first episode, which ends on a bit of a cliff-hanger, and then we say, ‘Do you want to watch the next part?’ Why? We know we have seen it but neither of us can remember how it ends or what happens next so we watch that too. This was the situation last night. We watched two hours of a documentary that we are both totally convinced we have seen before. We have Netflix, Prime, HBO Max, an IPTV box with literally thousands of movies, series and live TV and yet tonight, like a pair of daft old codgers, we will watch the third and final part and as it finishes both declare, ‘Oh yeah, I remember it now!’ Got to start writing stuff down.

I watched Soccer Aid last week and I had this thought. It raised £15 million and it was played at Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge, which happens to be owned by Todd Boehly, who is worth £6.1 billion. Why doesn’t he just write a cheque and done with and let the money raised be used to help solve some of the homeless (have to call it unhoused now) that they have in the UK right now and folks that are struggling? That way all the aid money gets sent abroad to help there and the UK gets helped too. I’m sure he is very charitable but it wouldn’t hurt to let everyone know.

Newly crowned Miss Maryland USA is a military wife and the first Asian American and transgender woman to win the title. I have so much to say about this but I will get into trouble. But I will definitely talk about it on Talk Radio Europe with Giles Brown the next time I’m on.

