News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 17:17

Image: Shutterstock/Gabriel Borghi

Piano recital

THE Centro Cultural Villa de Nerja presents a piano recital on June 21. The renowned pianist from Malaga Rafael Ruiz will delight the audience with his interpretations of Bach, Chopin, and many more.

Choir festival

LOCAL councillors from Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar have presented a choir festival that will run from June 22 until June 30. They aim to put a spotlight on local choirs. For more information on the schedule see the town hall social media and websites.

Mayor honoured

NERJA’S mayor, José Alberto Armijo, was honoured at the 2024 FAMP Local Governance Awards Gala. The award, presented by the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, recognises his dedication to local governance and public service in Andalucia.

Yoga Class

Free yoga class for all at Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall Plaza on June 30 at 9 am. Get a free mat and more surprises. Reserve your spot via WhatsApp at 646879628.

New Walkway

RINCON de la Victoria opened a new section of the Senda Litoral (Coastal Path) recently, featuring an 18-metre long and 6-metre wide walkway over the Granadillas stream. Funded by the Diputación de Málaga with €838,000, this bridge connects the coastal path to the Gran Senda de la Axarquía.

The president of the Diputación de Málaga and mayor of Rincón de la Victoria inaugurated the bridge alongside Cristóbal Ortega, the Vice President of Infrastructure and Sustainable Territory. The walkway, made of treated pine wood, is designed to withstand the marine environment.

Additional improvements include protective walls, safety railings, and landscaping with trees and shrubs. Salado highlighted the bridge’s central location, making it a key spot for locals and visitors.

The Diputación de Málaga has invested €720,000 in other sections of the Senda Litoral, and plans for further projects are underway, enhancing the coastal environment and public spaces.

Helicopter Rescue

A 65-year-old person was airlifted in serious condition after a motorcycle accident near La Viñuela’s reservoir on June 16. The incident occurred around 11:00 am on the A-356 road in the La Viñuela area. Emergency services, including the Provincial Fire Consortium, Guardia Civil, and medical teams, responded to the scene where the individual had fallen down a slope.

According to Andalucia’s Emergency 112 sources, the injured person was evacuated by helicopter due to the severity of their condition. The area, near the reservoir bearing the same name, saw a rapid response to the scene. The identity and further details about the injured person were not disclosed at the time of reporting.

Hot, hot, hot

SUMMER arrived with a bang in Velez-Malaga with the area experiencing some of the hottest temperatures in Andalucía. On June 15 thermometers reached 36.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in Andalusia and the fourth highest in Spain. Then again on June 16, Vélez-Málaga hit the third-highest temperature in Spain.

This summer is already scorching, and you don’t need to wait for Thursday, June 20, when it officially begins in Spain at 10:51 pm. The ‘terral’ wind, a warm and dry breeze from the interior, pushed temperatures in Vélez-Málaga to some of the highest in Spain. By midnight, it was still 27.6 degrees, the third highest in Spain that night. Such nights are referred to as ‘equatorial nights’ and can lead to increased sleep disorders.

