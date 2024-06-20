Nicole King – Watch what you drink

By Nicole King • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 17:40

I frequently have an idea of what to write about in my column but then, when the time comes to actually sit down to write, something comes to my attention that leads me down a different path. Such is the case today.

I was in shock to hear that one of our local, international residents found himself with a broken shoulder lying in the road with none of his possessions and the last thing he recalled before that was having a drink in a bar in San Pedro.

It’s hard to believe that this is happening but unfortunately it’s all too recurrent.

Last week I talked of being wary of children being kidnapped and things stolen from our cars and being ripped off at restaurants by overcharging but this week it has to be WATCH YOUR DRINKS AT ALL TIMES, alcoholic or otherwise, whether you are male or female: there are people out there who don’t wish us well.

I’ve also heard of girls waking up in apartments in Puerto Banus with no idea as to how they got there and the stories could go on but the conclusion is the same:

We need to watch out for ourselves and we also need to watch out for others. We must come together as a community and be vigilant, it’s so easy to lose ourselves in our own little world but I hope this serves as a reminder to also be aware not just for our benefit of what’s going on around us but also to protect others.

If we are all more observant and attentive to our surroundings perhaps we can collectively save somebody from a nasty and hopefully avoidable “situation”.