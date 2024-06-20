Nora Johnson – Victorious volcanic vistas!

By Nora Johnson • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 21:20

Fancy a trip to a volcanic wonderland?

Tourists are slowly making their way back to La Palma following the volcanic eruption that rocked the island in September 2021. Yet, the eruption’s scars still run deep on this lesser-known gem of the Canary Islands.

The devastation speaks volumes: homes, schools and businesses reduced to rubble. Plus extensive damage to roads, banana plantations and vineyards, painting a grim picture of the aftermath.

However, amidst the destruction, nature’s resilience shines through. With lava flows reshaping the landscape dramatic new vistas have formed. Collapsed dwellings stand side by side with untouched homes. Remarkably, a cemetery partially covered in lava escaped further harm.

For La Palma, tourism takes a backseat to agriculture, but a local resident sums it up perfectly. “We might be the Canary Islands’ secret, but our nature is unlike anything else. The global spotlight brought by the eruption has finally shed light on our island’s hidden treasures.”

The road to recovery is long, but the indomitable spirit of the Palmeros, the island’s residents, is strong. With tireless work and entrepreneurial zeal, La Palma will rise from the ashes, more stunning and resilient than ever. So why not consider a visit and be part of its inspiring story?

And as before, many thanks for all your welcome emails to my website! So pleased you enjoy my column!

Nora Johnson’s 12 critically acclaimed psychological suspense crime thrillers, including the latest ‘The Couple across the Street’ (www.nora-johnson.net), all available online at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.