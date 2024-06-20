Puzzle Solutions Edition 2033

By Eugenia • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 10:16

WORD SPIRAL

1 Bass; 2 Sofa; 3 Arms; 4 Swan; 5 Near; 6 Ring; 7 Gold; 8 Diet; 9 Trio; 10 Oxen; 11 Newt; 12 Told; 13 Dais; 14 Spiv; 15 Veal; 16 Luck. DICKENS

QUICK QUIZ

1 John Lennon; 2 Lady Godiva; 3 Ohio; 4 Shakespeare in Love; 5 A snake; 6 The Simpsons; 7 Japan; 8 Bill Bryson; 9 The Archers; 10 Coming Home.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Comrades; 5 Etch; 9 Nets; 10 Spectres; 11 Lotto; 12 Eyeball; 13 As far as it goes; 18 Londoner; 19 Moor; 20 Go after; 21 Plain; 22 Site; 23 Steering.

Down: 2. Onerous; 3 Rosetta; 4 Express regret; 6 Tornado; 7 Hustles; 8 Accent; 13 Alleges; 14 Fondant; 15 Roosts; 16 Gambler; 17 Erosion.

QUICK

Across: 1 Grotto; 7 Aberdeen; 8 Pant; 10 Llamas; 11 Hassle; 14 Rag; 16 Tutor; 17 Tarn; 19 Venom; 21 Debar; 22 Het up; 23 Mule; 26 Brood; 28 Van; 29 League; 30 Perish; 31 Exit; 32 Altitude; 33 Pierce.

Down: 1 Goblet; 2 To a man; 3 Oats; 4 Creator; 5 Beast; 6 Under; 8 Parr; 9 Nag; 12 Sum; 13 Loyal; 15 Debut; 18 Afire; 19 Vet; 20 Nap; 21 Deducts; 22 Hog; 23 Marine; 24 Unit; 25 Exhume; 26 Bleat; 27 Oasts; 28 Vex; 30 Peep.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Necklace, 7 Equal, 8 Marineros, 9 Bye, 10 Soft, 11 Mojado, 13 Pulmón, 14 Norway, 17 Butter, 18 Plum, 20 Feo, 22 Enfermera, 23 Toads, 24 Clientes.

Down: 1 Names, 2 Careful, 3 Long, 4 Carton, 5 Bulbo, 6 Allergy, 7 Eslabón, 12 Postres, 13 Profeta, 15 Wildest, 16 Perfil, 17 Botas, 19 Meats, 21 Free.

NONAGRAM

chin, chit, clot, coho, coil, coin, colt, cool, coot, icon, inch, itch, loch, loci, loco, otic, tich, chill, chino, clint, cloth, colon, conto, notch, tonic, chiton, oilcloth, LOINCLOTH.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE