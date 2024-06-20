Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2033

WORD SPIRAL

1 Bass; 2 Sofa; 3 Arms; 4 Swan; 5 Near; 6 Ring; 7 Gold; 8 Diet; 9 Trio; 10 Oxen; 11 Newt; 12 Told; 13 Dais; 14 Spiv; 15 Veal; 16 Luck. DICKENS

QUICK QUIZ

1 John Lennon; 2 Lady Godiva; 3 Ohio; 4 Shakespeare in Love; 5 A snake; 6 The Simpsons; 7 Japan; 8 Bill Bryson; 9 The Archers; 10 Coming Home.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Comrades; 5 Etch; 9 Nets; 10 Spectres; 11 Lotto; 12 Eyeball; 13 As far as it goes; 18 Londoner; 19 Moor; 20 Go after; 21 Plain; 22 Site; 23 Steering.
Down: 2. Onerous; 3 Rosetta; 4 Express regret; 6 Tornado; 7 Hustles; 8 Accent; 13 Alleges; 14 Fondant; 15 Roosts; 16 Gambler; 17 Erosion.

QUICK

Across: 1 Grotto; 7 Aberdeen; 8 Pant; 10 Llamas; 11 Hassle; 14 Rag; 16 Tutor; 17 Tarn; 19 Venom; 21 Debar; 22 Het up; 23 Mule; 26 Brood; 28 Van; 29 League; 30 Perish; 31 Exit; 32 Altitude; 33 Pierce.
Down: 1 Goblet; 2 To a man; 3 Oats; 4 Creator; 5 Beast; 6 Under; 8 Parr; 9 Nag; 12 Sum; 13 Loyal; 15 Debut; 18 Afire; 19 Vet; 20 Nap; 21 Deducts; 22 Hog; 23 Marine; 24 Unit; 25 Exhume; 26 Bleat; 27 Oasts; 28 Vex; 30 Peep.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Necklace, 7 Equal, 8 Marineros, 9 Bye, 10 Soft, 11 Mojado, 13 Pulmón, 14 Norway, 17 Butter, 18 Plum, 20 Feo, 22 Enfermera, 23 Toads, 24 Clientes.
Down: 1 Names, 2 Careful, 3 Long, 4 Carton, 5 Bulbo, 6 Allergy, 7 Eslabón, 12 Postres, 13 Profeta, 15 Wildest, 16 Perfil, 17 Botas, 19 Meats, 21 Free.

NONAGRAM

chin, chit, clot, coho, coil, coin, colt, cool, coot, icon, inch, itch, loch, loci, loco, otic, tich, chill, chino, clint, cloth, colon, conto, notch, tonic, chiton, oilcloth, LOINCLOTH.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2033

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2033

GOGEN

Gogen 2033

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2033

