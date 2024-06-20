Quironsalud Marbella – Colorectal cancer

By EWN • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 14:55

Increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses, especially in young adults

Colon cancer is detected in the large bowel, which is the final section of the digestive tract. It is also known as colorectal cancer, since the rectum is the last portion of the large bowel that is in connection with the exterior of the body via the annus. This type of tumour usually originates in the degeneration of polyp tissue. These tissue cells can take 8 to 10 years to convert into malignant tumours. This is the reason why early detection tests are so important in establishing a diagnosis, as specialist intervention at the early stages of the disease considerably increases the possibilities of survival.

According to the statistics of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, colorectal cancer is the most frequent type of tumour or the most common in Spain and it is specially frequent in patients aged 50 to 70. However, the specialists also point out a change in the trend that affects younger sections of the population. Doctor Enrique Aycart, the Head of the General Surgery and Digestive Tract Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital points out: “Unfortunately, colorectal cancer is increasingly more frequent and it is important to highlight that cases at earlier ages are escalating”.

Another point the expert wishes to clarify is the influence of genetic inheritance. The belief that the majority of colorectal cancer diagnoses are determined by the genetic factor of the individual has become popular. However, Aycart specifies that “although it is true that genetics have an impact on colorectal cancer, studies have proven that the genetic factor represents only 5%”. The expert highlights the exception of relatives of patients with colon cancer due to familial polyposis, who are recommended to join a screening programme to have regular control checks.

A colonoscopy is one of the most decisive diagnostic tests to visualise the existence of tumours or polyps. The Head of the General Surgery and Digestive Tract Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital states “Should polyps be identified, this procedure will allow to remove the affected tissue on the spot and thus prevent its future development. It also allows for samples to be taken and analysed in the laboratory so that the most adequate treatment can be prescribed to each patient, should it be necessary”.

The treatment for colorectal cancer frequently includes surgery and may require supplementary treatments such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Doctor Aycart states “This decision shall depend on the stage at which the tumour is found. The Tumour Committee, made up by a multidisciplinary team of experts, analyses case by case in a personalised way to find the most adequate approach with the patient in mind at each time and accompanying them in their recovery process”.

Prevention is the best way to avoid the emergence of colorectal cancer as in this kind of tumour, the associated risks are, in their majority, preventable. Adopting healthy habits reduces the risk of onset of this disease. Taking up a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables and fibre, as well as avoiding sedentarism are steps forward towards good health. Consumption of tobacco and alcohol is also not recommended.

Highly-complex procedures in Oncologic surgery

The General Surgery and Digestive Tract Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital is one of the areas of reference within the health service project offered by our hospital that follows the implementation of a consolidation plan led by Doctor Javier Padillo, our Senior Consultant. This strategic planning project includes highly-complex procedures and the design of strategic plans of action to promote surgical and technological development in the surgery units which have allowed the sustained growth of this medical speciality, providing the patient with an all-inclusive assistance that covers their needs.

Oncologic surgery is one of the extraordinary achievements being promoted by the Marbella hospital. Not only does our hospital stand out for its specialist approach in colorectal cancer, but also for the consolidation of a team of renowned experts focusing on hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery (pancreatic cancer), liver cancer and peritoneal carcinomatosis (tumour spread affecting the peritoneum and the adjacent organs which requires highly-advanced surgery such as hyperthermic chemotherapy).