Rocking economy: Cartagena’s Rock Imperium festival

Amplifying Cartagena's Economy
ROCK Imperium, set to rock Cartagena from June 19 until June 22, is gearing up for a massive turnout of 50,000 and a significant €16 million boost to the local economy.
Spanning four days, it’s not just about music but also about driving business for countless local businesses. With attendees from 45 countries, every hotel room booked, and 800 jobs created, the festival kicked off with British metal legends Judas Priest.
Director Juan Antonio Muñoz emphasises attendee comfort with expanded grounds to 50,000 square metres and new amenities such as a children’s play area. Enhanced mobility options include extended taxi services, a €1 shuttle from La Rambla Mall, and free rides on local buses. The festival’s budget is estimated at €3 million, with a €145,000 contribution from the city to ensure its success.
Over 300 personnel including local police, Civil Protection, and firefighters ensure a secure environment. Rock Imperium is not just a great music event but also boosts local businesses and tourism, cementing its role as a cornerstone event for Cartagena’s economic growth.
